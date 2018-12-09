Editor:
In response to a recent letter:
Not all people who have firearms are gun owners, lots of them are stolen and thereby used illegally.
A letter writer suggests all gun owners are responsible for the deaths in all mass gun tragedies. He suggests we should pay the costs of these tragedies as some form of tax. The world is full of evil people, some of them have guns. We need to get these people to pay for their wrong doing.
Whereas I believe the shooter is the responsible party in gun violence, I do not believe all gun owners should be required to share the responsibility for a few. There are millions of gun owners who own firearms for self defense and are good and safe, responsible people and never fired a round at anyone ever.
As a NRA certified instructor, I stress firearm safety and the responsibilities you accept as a firearm owner. You and only you are responsible for your actions. The three rules of fire arm safety, never point a gun at anything you do not want to destroy, keep it unloaded until ready to shoot and keep your finger off the trigger until you know your target and what is beyond it. The gun is not the problem or the car, it is the individual who is in control.
In the USA we are free to do and say what we wish to within reason. We have laws and rules that if adhered to will help us to follow the right path.
Scott McFarland
North Port
