Editor:

The current furor over abortion rights after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson W.H.O. (2022) decision (overruling Roe v. Wade) misses an important dimension that should be addressed by foes and supporters alike. As a lawyer, I would probably be characterized as somewhat liberal on the issue, as I favor exceptions for rape, incest, and health of the mother. But there is another glaring ethical paradox that challenges both the law and common sense - fetal homicide laws vs. abortion rights.


   
