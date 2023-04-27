The current furor over abortion rights after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson W.H.O. (2022) decision (overruling Roe v. Wade) misses an important dimension that should be addressed by foes and supporters alike. As a lawyer, I would probably be characterized as somewhat liberal on the issue, as I favor exceptions for rape, incest, and health of the mother. But there is another glaring ethical paradox that challenges both the law and common sense - fetal homicide laws vs. abortion rights.
Although the law is in flux, there are 38 states that make killing a fetus a homicide, including Florida Statute Sec. 782.09: “The unlawful killing of an unborn child, by any injury to the mother of such child which would be murder if it resulted in the death of such mother, shall be deemed murder in the same degree as that which would have been committed against the mother.” If a perpetrator murders a pregnant woman, the charge will be two counts of homicide.
In addition, the federal Unborn Victims of Violence Act (18 U.S.C. Sec. 1841) provides that the perpetrator can be charged with any of a long list of 63 federal crimes against a fetus “in utero,” just as if it were perpetrated against the pregnant mother - including homicide. For those in the military, Uniform Code of Military Justice Art. 119a has similar provisions.
Our laws (in nearly all states, plus federal jurisdictions) make the unborn fetus “a person.” So how do we explain unrestricted abortion rights?
