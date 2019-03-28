Editor:

Faux news claims to be the most watched news, and while this is true, it is also misleading just like most of what they say.

The total number of Prime Time watchers for February are as follows:

Total, 5,646,000.

Faux, 2,609,000.

MSNBC, 1,964,000.

CNN, 1,073,000.

MSNBC/CNN, 54 percent. Faux, 46 percent.

This shows that the majority of people watching news programs prefer to watch left-leaning news rather than watching the Trump channel.

This is another fact that faux news junkies will choose to ignore.

Joseph A. Del Bonis

Rotonda West

