Editor:
Cynthia Heil, director of the Red Tide Mitigation Institute, has already reached her conclusion on red tide. She has just exposed her obviously closed mind on the subject.
For her to lead Mote Marine Laboratory’s Red Tide Mitigation Institute creates a questionable and flawed partnership from the start. To reach answers one must be open-minded to all of red tide’s known facts.
She seems to dismiss nutrient run-off completely, which makes one wonder if her Mote's funds are tainted by aggressive agriculture interests. Expose where the funds are originating from for this new "Mitigation Institute," please.
Larry Brand, on the other hand, has spoken truth to power. He states, "The increases we’re seeing in harmful algal blooms are primarily the result of increasing nutrients due to human activity.”
Has anyone not noticed the massive housing developments springing up like cancer on Florida’s once natural environment? We all make nutrient run-off -- every one of us -- called biosolids. Please read, “Biosolids by any other name … One region’s waste fertilizes another region’s pastures -- but becomes a source of pollution in the process,” by Jason Garcia. Mr. Garcia has shown that the massive human migration to Florida should not be taken lightly.
News flash: We must stop feeding the red tide ASAP.
Thea N. Nelson
Englewood
