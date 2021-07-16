Editor:
Today, July 11, newscasters announced that June was the hottest June ever on record. It was also the day billionaire juveniles began their race to show they can start space tourism as Richard Branson became the first to accomplish this. Their money is their own to spend as they see fit, but might they be bright enough to look around and see the damage we are doing to our home planet? Our government also seems to ignore this as it races to colonize the moon and Mars.
What are they ignoring? Increasingly strong hurricanes and tornadoes, record heat, record dry spells, cracked earth and water shortages throughout the west, yearly increases in wildfires, fire storms, hot weather way north into Canada. No longer is this scientists in their labs predicting disaster. It is happening. And don't think it won't cost you personally.
Fighting fires, FEMA coming in after storms etc. increased water costs and food prices and polluted oceans (it is said we are already eating plastic fibers in our seafood) and much more will cost us. We may suffer our way through, but our children and grandchildren surely will have a possibly hopeless outlook. Space exploration has brought about many benefits. But right now, planet earth needs our love and attention. If we love our children and those to come, we need to demand a big change. Our home on earth could be lost.
Dorothy Gaylord
Punta Gorda
