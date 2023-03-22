I have to thank the writer profiling motorcyclists in the March 14 edition of letters for a good laugh!
He needs to stop watching so many episodes of the "Sons of Anarchy" on television. I had to look that one up to see what it was.
I bought my first bike in 1972. I have been riding off and on since then. I wear shorts and a long sleeve shirt when riding unless it is below 50 degrees. Then it's jeans and a jacket.
The only time I rev my engine is when the 4-wheeled vehicle in front of me is too busy texting, talking or looking for something they dropped on the floor to notice that the signal has changed.
Those "look out for bikers" bumper stickers are to remind the drivers of 4-wheeled vehicles that there are others on the road besides them. When was the last time you noticed a driver changing lanes in front of a motorcycle almost forcing them off the road. When was the last time you noticed some driver of a car or truck make a fast left or right-hand turn to beat the oncoming cars not seeing the motorcycle in front of those cars. I won't ride directly beside any vehicle because I do not trust them.
Stop hanging out by biker clubhouses. Pay attention to your driving. Pay attention to those loud mufflers so that you know where those motorcycles are located. There are good and bad drivers. Pay attention to your driving and leave the profiling to someone else.
