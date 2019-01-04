Editor:
It is about time the residents on Bremen Court, which is off Nuremberg Boulevard, get their mail before 5 p.m. or later so that their outgoing mail gets down to the Fort Myers distribution center to be part of the normal processing.
The problem is that 40 years ago this zip code was assigned to the Punta Gorda post office. This mail should be sent to the Port Charlotte post office, where it would be delivered at normal times, not 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. This includes outgoing mail.
Bremen Court runs off of Nuremberg Boulevard, which is two blocks from Rio De Janeiro Boulevard. The 28 houses on Bremen Court would appreciate the help of the postmaster and others to solve a simple change.
Newton Gordon
Punta Gorda
