We would like to address the pickleball situation at Gilchrist Park in the Historic District of Punta Gorda. This has been an ongoing battle with several city councils.
Vice Mayor Lynn Matthews previously stated, "I haven't seen any statistics that prove that the noise is to the level that is being alleged to be at," and also states "the council members just appointed a committee to review all the aspects of the pickleball situation we need to let them do their due diligence job."
The fact that the committee did not include the homeowners who are directly across from it and impacted the most is suspect. The "facts" are the repetitive bangs are a nuisance and obnoxious, causes stress and anxiety and has taken away our rights to the peaceful enjoyment of our home.
After all these years of complaints you don't need a committee to drag on looking at how obnoxious this is. People are not allowed to interfere with our rights to full use and enjoyment of our home. We have been threatened and yelled at. It saddened us that we worked so hard for our home and that a certain group of people put a game before someone's health and homestead, especially when there are other places to play.
We are embarrassed by the lack of common sense, empathy and compassion by the pickleball players. Thankfully their attitudes do not reflect the majority of the good people that live in Punta Gorda.
Ask yourself, "What other historic towns in the United States has open pickleball courts in them?
Robert, Christy Federici
Punta Gorda
