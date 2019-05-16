Editors:
“Noise is a part of life,” a pickleball player announced at a recent Punta Gorda City Council meeting.
True, but not all noise is equivalent, nor is it unavoidable.
Acoustical engineers explain that "impulsive" noises, such as pickleball pops, are more of a nuisance than duller noises that register at a similar intensity. The National Institutes of Health and the World Health Organization describe the health risks — cardiovascular and others — associated with nuisance noises. Local residents exposed to pickleball for hours daily during nice weather describe the negative impact and other park users describe their dismay at the annoyance.
The pickleball community, represented by the Pickleplex Board, knows the noise is a nuisance. They’ve already installed an expensive, 10-foot acoustical fence blocking the unfinished courts at FSW. Willfully ignoring the nuisance, the players still claim "their" courts in Gilchrist Park. They lobbied for and received a similar monumental fence which, according to published studies, may reduce noise by 50 percent on the road side of the courts. It will do nothing to protect the harbor side with the city’s showcase Harborwalk.
The pickleball community loves playing in Gilchrist Park and, after all, “noise is a part of life.” Except that, with Pickleplex nearing completion of 16 courts and all the revelations of pickleball noise as a nuisance, that assertion is distressingly, self-servingly tone-deaf.
The solution is simple: When Pickleplex opens, move pickleball out of the park. Pickleball is a great activity. Gilchrist is a great park. Give each their due.
Sheila Jaeger
Punta Gorda
