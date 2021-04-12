Editor:

MLB announced that it will pull the 2021 All Star Game from Atlanta, Georgia because of the Georgia’s controversial new voting law, which critics, including President Biden, say will lead to voter suppression. President Biden joined a growing call for relocation of the game because of the voting law.

Who did he join? Biden supports the idea that we should not require identification for the privilege of voting! We have voting rights for all Americans.

Doesn’t President Biden have bigger issues at the border? Oh no, that’s right, the border isn’t open. How about the trillions of dollars he is spending that will lead to fewer jobs, lower pay, and higher taxes.

Focus president!


We need to stand up and boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with free and fair elections. Are you hearing this Coke, Delta, American Airlines, Dell Technologies?

Stop bullying the American people!

Lori Flury

Punta Gorda

