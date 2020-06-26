Editor:

In 1969, when African American citizens in the United States were not permitted to swim in community pools alongside white people, Fred Rogers brought a African American police officer to his television show and invited him to cool his feet with him in a small, plastic wading pool. Mr. Rogers then helped Officer Clemmons dry his feet.

Remind you of anything? "After dinner, Jesus poured water into a basin and began to wash his disciples’ feet, drying them with the towel that was wrapped around him." (John 13:4-5).

Mr. Rogers never openly preached on his show, despite being an ordained Presbyterian minister. Yet he preached volumes in this simple act of love.

In a world where you can be anything, be a Mr. Rogers.

Constance Robison

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments