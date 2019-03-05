Editor:
What a great event in Punta Gorda last week with Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium in town.
They partnered with the Kiwanis Club of Punta Gorda to help us raise funds to continue positively impacting children in our local community.
We would like to thank the community and all the volunteers who helped make this event such a success. Thanks also to Allison and Ivan of Salto Entertainment for bringing his amazing show to Punta Gorda. The acts and talent were first class and we look forward to having you back next year.
Marian Taylor
Punta Gorda
