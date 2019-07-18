Editor:
If there is something that really irks me it is that so many people still believe that the reason 1,200 people signed a petition and over 200 residents arrived en masse at an MSBU meeting is about $25 of the proposed increase. This is not true.
The issue we have with the MSBU is about them refusing to accept that we do not want any sidewalks built in Rotonda West. Our MSBU was originally set up for three reasons: street maintenance, drainage and beautification. It has been expanded now to include building sidewalks. This was done after a vote many years ago of the residents resulted in a resounding "no" to sidewalks.
Currently, there is $1.3 million in our beautification fund. The Rotondans Against Sidewalks group went to the June MSBU meeting and convinced the MSBU board to rescind their motion to spend $350,000 for signs, thus adding another $350,000 to the beautification/sidewalk fund.
The beautification fund has been stopped, adding about $222,500 per year to the sidewalk fund. The MSBU board made a motion to set aside $275,000 for design of 5 miles of sidewalk The $25 in the increase will net $222,500 for sidewalks. Total: $2,370,000 available for future sidewalks. That is what we are concerned about.
Our issue is about fairness to the people who have their tax increased enormously. Our issue is that sidewalks cost $680,000 a mile. We need that money to defray the cost of the repaving.
Our issue is with the MSBU board ignoring our wishes and not getting a vote of the people before spending money on a sidewalk plan we don't want or need.
Where is this going to stop? It ain't about $25.
Diane Shaw
Rotonda West
