Editor:
I object to Charlotte County's choice of Tringali Recreational Center as the location for the July 18 commissioners' hearing. That location holds only 299 people, with only 170 parking spaces.
On June 10, a meeting addressing quadrupling taxes within the Rotonda West MSBU was held at Charlotte County's West Annex. Its 79-occupant capacity was reached long before it began. A huge overflow crowd stood in the hallway, but many left when turned away by county employees. Many never even made it into the building due to lack of parking space. That meeting was only for one MSBU, not the three that the county has scheduled to be heard at the Tringali location.
Since this meeting is for three different MSBUs when ours alone brought over 230 to the last meeting, this is woefully inadequate.
The unwillingness of the county to accommodate us is inexcusable. Rotonda West does not want to pay for sidewalks while we are being heavily taxed for roads and bridges.
Denying an opportunity for all of us to meet with those in power is a failure of the democratic process. Taxation without representation did not sit well with our forebears some 270 years ago. It still doesn’t.
If you pay taxes in Rotonda and care about its future, please show up for this meeting, even if you have to stand out in the parking lot.
The meeting is on Thursday, July 18, at 5 p.m. at the Tringali Recreational Center, Englewood.
Sue Shields
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.