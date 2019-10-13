Editor:
The definition of a committee is a group of people appointed for a special function, typically consisting of members of a larger group, entrusted with the charge of another person or another person's property. The MSBU and the MSTU committees have turned into uncommitted taxes, unfairly imposed upon the people of Charlotte County without any protection by referendum and millage rates. It must be stopped.
Charlotte County has a budget nearly twice of Dade County-Miami, Florida. Charlotte County's Army of vehicles and expensive taste is supported by these made up MSBU and MSTU, that amount to nearly half of all property tax in which there are no exemptions. Unlike the ad valorem tax, this has allowed the whole county to be turned into an undefined city, with uncontrolled tax growth.
This has become a criminal activity that can be stopped by the voters of Charlotte County. This can be done by placing on the ballot the removal of section H of Article 2 of Charlotte County's home Rule Charter.
Don Monroe
Port Charlotte
