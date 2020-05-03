Editor:
During this time of isolating from the virus there is much for which to be grateful. Shen busy and overworked during my career, I prayed for such a time as this to see my home in daylight, to get the spring housecleaning done and still he time to work on the closets and in the garden. It did not happen during my career, but it is something for which to be grateful.
Now it is apparent there is life after sports on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday the whole year through. As suddenly as the barrage of Allegiant planes began flying over our house every 15 minutes, every day until midnight, they have returned to a few daily. I've been able to go to sleep and for this we are truly giving thanks on a daily basis.
Instead, we see neighbors taking healthy walks and calling to us in our yard while we stay home to paint the house. We see others riding their bikes for a little fresh air. We hear the laughter of children and fathers playing together in swimming pools.
We are truly grateful that the Harleys have been put away so they do not disturb our peace. Most of the muscle cars with overly loud mufflers have been mostly silenced.
Friends give us a call or drop a line to check on us. Finally the essentials of life take priority. Yes, there is much to be thankful for as our world seems at peace.
Vicki Crabtree
Punta Gorda
