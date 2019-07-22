Editor:
The natural flow of water moves in Florida from north to south. The flow fills Lake Okeechobee and would run into the Everglades, but is stopped by the levee.
Hundreds of acres north and around Lake O are citrus groves. Several times a year the groves disk, fertilize and spray. The fertilizer and spray leach back into the groundwater and flow into Lake O, causing blue-green algae growth. Seems to me the groves should mulch. This would stop disking (stop weed growth) and the use of fertilizer. The mulch would compost and create "black gold," the best fertilizer you can get. We seem to have mountains of mulch available and stop the blue-green algae growth in Lake O when the water is released into the rivers.
We certainly need to come up with solutions other than a reservoir creating another Lake O. Without blue-green algae that feeds red tide it would diminish somewhat.
Cleaner water flow would save the locals and tourist respiratory problems, fish kills, death to manatee, dolphins and turtles. Each and every one of us must do our part to clean up our environment.
Mary Tekip
Port Charlotte
