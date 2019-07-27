Editor:
I was taken aback after seeing Thursday’s front page, above-the-fold headline, "Mueller: Report does not exonerate Trump." Seriously? That’s what your paper took away from that sad spectacle the Democrats in Congress orchestrated?
What I saw was a somewhat befuddled old man attempting to explain a report compiled under his name that had little basis in fact. It now seems clear from Mueller’s testimony that the report was more the work of underling anti-Trump zealots than of Mueller himself. No way Mueller coordinated the publication of that report.
I think I actually felt a bit sorry for Mueller at times. (Not really)
Alex Gregorewsky
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.