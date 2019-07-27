Today's Editorial Cartoon

Editor:

I was taken aback after seeing Thursday’s front page, above-the-fold headline, "Mueller: Report does not exonerate Trump." Seriously? That’s what your paper took away from that sad spectacle the Democrats in Congress orchestrated?

What I saw was a somewhat befuddled old man attempting to explain a report compiled under his name that had little basis in fact. It now seems clear from Mueller’s testimony that the report was more the work of underling anti-Trump zealots than of Mueller himself. No way Mueller coordinated the publication of that report.

I think I actually felt a bit sorry for Mueller at times. (Not really)

Alex Gregorewsky

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments