Editor:
I am an occasional walker at the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall.
Just outside Dillard's, inside the mall, is the Mural at the Mall — "Keep Charlotte Beautiful." Very nicely done and enjoyable to see.
I hope passersby give it a good look.
Congratulations to Ms. Pucci and the 26 kids named at the mural. They are from Port Charlotte Middle School , eighth-grade advanced art class.
A fine job! Well done!
Bill Bryan
Deep Creek
