Editor:
I enjoyed the article about Murdock Stones.
At various times we’ve purchased sod, soil, mulch, stones and lawn ornaments from them. Brian and his staff have always been great to work with, helping us figure out the right amounts to buy and the best products for the job we were doing.
It’s nice to be able to support a great locally owned business like this, and at the same time getting good prices and service.
Charlene Fox
Port Charlotte
