Editor:
I ask everyone in this incredibly awesome community to listen to this nearly half-century old song that is as pertinent now as it was back then. I promise it won't hurt if we all open our minds a bit and listen to each other much more often.
Let's have and embrace difficult and somewhat uncomfortable conversations rather than avoid them as if the issues might just magically disappear when the weather is more suitable or some such nonsensical notion. This, my dear friends and neighbors, is not a difficult concept. Nor, by any means, is it new.
Anyway, please enjoy Jesse Colin Young's rendition of some Marvin Gaye's song What's going On/Mercy Mercy Me.
Paul J. St. Germain
Punta Gorda
