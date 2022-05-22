Both the extreme right and the extreme left often support big government or big monopolies as they attempt to diminish individualism. Examples are Florida’s big government restricting a woman’s right to choose or big monopolies restricting the individual’s right to profit from the sunshine that reaches their solar panels.
America owes much of its greatness to individuals who implemented innovative ideas. Past examples are Bell, Edison and Ford. Often these innovators became wealthy but unlike monopolies or politicians it was for the benefit of America not at the cost.
A current example is Elon Musk. Musk has created an alternative to wasteful big government space programs with SpaceX. SpaceX can do at 1/100th the cost what bloated vastly over budget big NASA can’t do yet. That is get our astronauts to and from space without having to beg Putin to do it for us. Sure the often unionized NASA contractors have in their pocket every politician willing to waste money as long as it is in their state.
Next there are EV’s that Musk’s Tesla sell. Biden says GM is the leader but last quarter GM sold fewer than 500 EV’s and Tesla 300,000. Biden is in love with unions or said another way Biden has lied to discount nonunion innovative companies. Without Musk we would not have space access and millions of Tesla’s built in America.
Progressive extremists protest Musk’s wealth but he earned it in the truly individualistic American way.
