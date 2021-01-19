Editor:
I got a $600 stimulus check. Did you? If anyone took the time to look at the pork laden bill that gave millions to many foreign entities along with the Smithsonian and the "arts," I want to give my 2 cents view on the upcoming Presidential inauguration.
Right now thousands of National Guard, FBI, CIA, etc. have descended upon Washington, D.C. It makes no difference what your political position may be, but in this day and time of COVID-19 a virtual inauguration should be the answer. Think of the hundreds of millions of dollars, money this country does not have, being foolishly spent while depriving the people who pay the bill.
I know there are those who say we need to do it as a sign of strength, but to this I say: what about the very virus that has plagued our country for nearly a year and has completely changes our lives? Foolish people making foolish decisions, on both sides of the aisle.
The only remedy is for "we th epeople" to demand term limits on all legislators, while the pig fattens and the grease oozes into their pockets. If a president has term limits, then Congress should also. It is time for the demands of the people to be met.
Please be careful not to incite violence with your freedoms, as those whom you elected will sweep you under their rug of injustice. Now is the time to give the power back to the people.
Curtis Lindner
Port Charlotte
