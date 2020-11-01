Editor:

I am senior citizen at the age of 70. Our county commissioners need to wake up and live in retirees' shoes. They are taking on more projects. We have virtually no affordable housing. Average rent goes for $1,300 I have two stepdaughters and they have to work two jobs to live.

Commissioners need to take some of their monies and work on something people. Even to entice younger people they as well as I, retirees, cannot afford to live a life without working two jobs.

Barry McDonald

Port Charlotte

