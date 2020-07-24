Editor:
This is to those people who have been denied entrance or service by a public institution for failure to wear a mask and feel their constitutional and civil rights have been denied. Let me give you the name and number of my powerful attorney who will promptly tell you what a stupid moron you really are!
Steve Juracka
Englewood
