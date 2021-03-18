Editor:
I went to the bait store.
The person selling the bait was wearing a mask and I was wearing a mask. He got my bait and looked at me and said that he had put two extra live shrimp in my bait bucket. I asked him if this was because I was wearing a mask and he said, “Yes, you could look at it that way. I don’t get it why this is so hard for people to do, since it demonstrates respect for the wellbeing of both of us.”
While everyone is scratching their head about how to get people to do the most basic things that help beat the virus, I like his approach. Pavlov, the famous physiology researcher, learned this over 100 years ago. Some call this positive reinforcement. He ended up getting a Nobel Prize.
If it works on dogs, why not train people that same way? A merchant could place a bowl of candy bars on the checkout stand with a label that says “Please take one if you are wearing a mask.” I nominate the bait guy for a Nobel Prize.
Phillip Robinson
Englewood
