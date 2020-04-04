Editor:
My body, my choice. New York: 200,000 to 1.2 million illegal abortions (murder) per year and in the years 1970-2015 CDC estimates 45.7 million abortions. Those are the true facts; the stupidity and ignorance is astounding. If only a woman that wants sole right to her body to have control of said body would stop and think of more birth control products out there for them to stop unwanted births.
You women want to have free choice for your bodies but what choice are you giving your unborn child? You want the government so stay out of "my body, my choice" but you think nothing of depriving your unborn baby a choice/chance for themselves. Oh, I forgot: it is easier to think of one's self than to think of another human being. What if your mother aborted you?
Another thing. Who appointed you God to judge others for their views and choices? You judge others, but you to not want the government to judge you. Don't judge the mothers who choose to have their baby and give up that baby a chance to be adopted to live, love, laugh and be happy with another caring family. "My body, my choice" — what a weak, lame crutch for adult responsibilities.
Joan Pence
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.