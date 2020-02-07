Editor:
A recent letter took issue with my column presenting evidence against the Anthropogenic Global Warming Hypothesis (AGW). The writer is the archetypal AGW supporter, engaging heavily in ad hominem attack (e.g., “deniers”), but gingerly sidestepping any scientific rebuttal.
Let’s make the scientific method simple: if you make a statement about the real world, and facts show otherwise, then your statement is not a fact. Perhaps by adding qualifications, you might salvage your statement, but of course, it is then a different statement.
The writer challenges the one AGW counterexample I provided, (cooling, 1950 – 1975) which I myself admitted was of too short a duration to count. The rest of his discussion was peripheral to any discussion of the science involved. Why didn’t he provide a scientific justification of the Vostok ice cores consistent with AGW? Those cores show that warming precedes CO2 increase, contradicting AGW. Furthermore, these data provide anti-AGW evidence over thousands of years. Our current warming is due to the warming following the Little Ice Age (ca. 1450 – 1850), and the CO2 increase we see is a consequence of the resultant delayed ocean warming.
And I am deeply saddened to learn that I lack a basic understanding of science. I have a Ph.D. in applied mathematics (UofM), worked for 35 years as an innovator in both defense and civilian industries, served as chief scientist of two corporations, and have 19 patents to my name. I’m lucky my employers never found out that I don’t understand science.
John R. Doner
Port Charlotte
