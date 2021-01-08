Editor:
In a column I wrote for the Sun, published Dec. 21, I argued against the current belief that humans are affecting climate change. I was careful to cite only factual, measured data, not theory, and from unimpeachable sources, i.e., NASA, NOAA and IPCC. What I showed, using these sources, was that NOAA predicts sea level rise of less than one foot in 100 years for Florida, that NASA temperature data shows the U.S. has had no warming since at least 2004, and that by IPCC numbers, human contribution to atmospheric CO2, per annum, is about 0.017%, clearly insignificant.
Since the appearance of that column, several letters of “rebuttal” have appeared in the Sun. But in fact, none of them rebutted anything. I have presented similar arguments and others in many forums, and the responses always degenerate to ad hominem attacks. I have learned from the writers to the Sun that I am probably an agent of Qanon (if it really exists), that I am out of touch with reality, and more. The scientific credentials of the writers ranged from musician to sociology student.
However, none of the writers have addressed the content of the article. Please explain how we are all in grave danger when these simple, measurable data exist showing no climatological threats whatsoever. Clearly, much of the American public has adopted the Joe Biden principle of epistemology: “We value the truth over the facts.” The “truth” in our age, is the narrative of the left. Good luck, America.
John R. Doner
Port Charlotte
