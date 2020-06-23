Editor:
Dear sisters and brothers of our human family. May peace and blessings be upon us all, as we care for each other.
This message comes to you because we need to stop the violence that causes death and suffering. This violence is wrong! We do not need this. We do not want this for our children and grandchildren.
We have enough from natural causes, think Covid-19.
The violence within our family comes from a long list of causes. Most of us would agree that violence breeds upon itself. We can think of many causes without my listing them.
My dad had a simple rule which may help. Always put the other guy first.
David Butterfield
Punta Gorda
