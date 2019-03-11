Editor:
I just want to put out a big thank you to Doctor Getter who operated on my back, removed two cysts and made me pain free again! His expertise and bedside manner was above any that I knew of.
Also a big thank you to Bayside Hospital in Punta Gorda! I have never seen a hospital as organized as they were. From entrance paperwork, meetings before on what to expect and they answered all questions no matter how minor. Also the professional nurses who handled your meds and questions!
The food was fantastic, served professionally, hot and delicious. My hat is off to all of you. Thanks.
Edward Mercurio
Punta Gorda
