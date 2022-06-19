Can we talk? I'm not sure how to give analysis of job performance to President Biden of his first months in office but I would like to discuss or outline my concerns on how we could describe his job performance so far with the decisions that have been made so far.
Now we are seeing inflation has stuck in plain sight with souring gas prices. There are also supply chain disruptions with evidence everywhere with empty shelves in almost every store you shop.
You can decide is this a leader who is highly incompetent or totally incompetent?.
The disastrous and shameful I should say questionable decision would be the exit strategy of President Biden while ignoring military input. He relied on the years of experience that led to the flawed decision that led to leaving American citizens and Afghani supporters behind. They are now left so vulnerable in the hands of the Taliban.
We lost all credibility with our allies with this hurried move. You can think about this one too highly incompetent or totally incompetent .
Let's not forget the border where President Biden made one of his first actions to make this a less safe place to live. I'm not sure if it's competency or intentional in this case with so many pouring over the border.
President Biden promised to work together to make our country the envy of the world that with so many missteps or missed calculations to even unite his own party.
