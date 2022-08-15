I have been honored to serve as your county commissioner.
Mail ballots are out, early voting has started, and election day will soon be here.
I believe my unmatched experience, accessibility, and proven performance deserve your support. My work ethic is well known, never missing a commission meeting or a vote!
I have never made and never will make promises I know I cannot keep.
My only promise to you, our residents is that I will work hard, do my best, and always be accessible to help. I know how government works and have demonstrated my ability to make it work for all of our citizens.
Today, Charlotte County is fiscally sound and way ahead of most other counties. With our new sheriff's facilities, fire stations, and other infrastructure projects we are planning well into the future.
Our landfill has over 100 years of life, we are guaranteed good quality portable water for 60 more years and are planning and designing many new road projects that will serve our county for generations to come.
The Charlotte County Commission is the envy of most other counties, and I am proud to be an active member of our board.
I have earned my Certified County Commissioner and Advanced Commissioner certifications from the Florida Association of Counties.
My only desire is to continue to work hard and do my best to serve the people of Charlotte County and I would appreciate your vote on August 23rd.
