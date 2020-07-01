Editor:
Up until a month ago I was an Independent as were most of my family and friends. We had always voted evenly for both parties.
We no longer will be voting for any Republican candidates. We have all (about 90 of us) re-registered as Democrats. We can no longer watch the gutless Old Party stand by while our America is destroyed. Republican politicians are so afraid of Trump that they are allowing him to destroy every good thing that we stand for.
They are watching the very foundation of the G.O.P. crumbling beneath their feet and not doing anything to stop the insanity. Trump and Barr have turned our justice system into the laughing stock of the world. Trump is marching to Russian music Vladimir Putin is playing him like a puppet. Remember Russia said they would defeat us internally.
When Joe Bidden wins the election the Democratic Party will begin to rebuild and repair the reputation of our great country. America will be great again.
They will.
1 Make the health and welfare of the American people a top priority.
2 Work to eliminate racial injustice.
3 Assure that all Americans have affordable (not free) health insurance.
4 Restart all of the clean air and water projects needed to save our planet for our future generations.
5 Repair all the damage that Trump caused between us and our allies.
6 Repair the damage that has been done to our justice system.
They will return respect to America and the American people.
Dennis Ouellette
Port Charlotte
