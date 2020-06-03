Editor:
This is about grandparents immigrating to America.
My grandfather could not find work in Belgium, but heard there was work in America. He immigrated in early spring of 1909 from Belgium and obtained employment in the coal mines in Pennsylvania. He saved his money so he could send for my grnadmother and three young kids.
My grandmother and three kids went to their church the day before sailing to pray for a safe voyage to the New World. I've been in that church, and it is very beautiful.
They sailed late fall 1909 from Antwerp on the "Finland" — the same ship as my granddad did. After arriving in the USA through Ellis Island, legally, didn't go over, under or crawled over a fence or swam a river to get here. The first thing they did was to learn English and I heard my grandmother always said "We are in America, so we speak English."
They moved from Pennsylvania to Sheffield, Illinois as a lot of Belgiums had settle in the area between Sheffield and Moline/Rock Island, Illinois. My granddad worked for a farmer, saved his money and bought a farmette at the edge of town. He sold eggs and had a milk route.
My mother was born in 1914 and never spoke the Flemish language as English was always spoken in our home. They had a wonderful life here and really loved America. I still have family in Belgium and have been there many times.
Donald Winslow
Punta Gorda
