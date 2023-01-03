My YMCA (Franz Ross Park Branch, Port Charlotte) is more than a state-of-the art wellness center with extensive weight room and cardiovascular equipment. After Hurricane Ian, my YMCA was a community hub providing showers and Wi-Fi for over 700 people, grab-N-go meals and free community relief childcare to anyone needing these services, including first responders and healthcare professionals.
My YMCA is more than a group exercise provider. My YMCA was a hurricane supply distribution center providing water, food, clothing and tools donated by the Tampa Bay Lightning Hockey Club, who donated four pods full of supplies, and Bad Boy mowers, who donated a semi trailer full of supplies for area churches, local non-profit organizations and citizens. My YMCA’s staff and volunteers spent days organizing the supplies and overseeing the distribution of these supplies.
My YMCA is more than an after school childcare service to families in Port Charlotte and North Port.
My YMCA offers Y-Reads, which is an intensive reading instruction program that enables at-risk and disadvantaged children, kindergarten through third grade, to increase their reading skills through structured afterschool reading instruction and mentoring.
My YMCA is more than a heated indoor swimming pool allowing members to swim laps or take water exercise classes. My YMCA offers Safety Around Water, teaching children how to be safe around water, which is not a luxury, it is a necessity. Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional deaths among 1-4 year-old’s.
When it comes to fitness facilities, my YMCA is more… much, much more!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.