Editor:

My YMCA (Franz Ross Park Branch, Port Charlotte) is more than a state-of-the art wellness center with extensive weight room and cardiovascular equipment. After Hurricane Ian, my YMCA was a community hub providing showers and Wi-Fi for over 700 people, grab-N-go meals and free community relief childcare to anyone needing these services, including first responders and healthcare professionals.


