Abundance of thanks to my friends/neighbors. It happens to all of us — an illness, a personal loss, and for some, a bad fall ending with a back fracture. One minute you're looking up at a blue sky - the next, you are staring down at the pavement, having to call on friends and neighbors for much needed support.
Everything stops in an instant - from retrieving the morning newspaper and afternoon mail, to fetching groceries, prescriptions and medical supplies. Then comes the organization of kitchen cabinets for food in easy reach. Driving is an impossible task. Your phone is your life-line. Medications have to be scheduled and written down when to take them and what they're for. You start going through your phone book, deciding what person might have the time to assist you without feeling like a beggar on a mission of mercy.
Overwhelming relief comes when you get an answer of pleasantness and willingness to help. One day, you wake up and realize the pain has slowly subsided, and you thank God, knowing recovery is on its way. You want to shout out appreciation from the rooftops to people that have given you this gift by turning a terrible ordeal into final closure.
So to all that have given their time, by actions of caring, and just being there, thank you. And know, when you need a helping hand, this gal's hand will be there for you! With gratitude and love.
Ann Marie Stenhouse
Englewood
