My husband, Rob Hancik is campaigning to be re-elected to the Airport Authority. It was because of his knowledge of everything aviation that he was encouraged by our friends and people he had met in multiple organizations where he was a volunteer that he decided to run for Airport Authority in 2014.
He was elected and in 2018 he ran for re-election. It was then that I found out how some people will say and do anything to get elected. His opponent’s campaign was disgraceful and dirty. Many of you will remember it and while it broke my heart, it did not break my spirit because Rob Hancik is the most decent, fair and intelligent person I know. You, the voters know exactly what Rob wants at our airport, he wants it to be successful and provide a service to our community.
I was very proud when he was nominated to be the chairman this year. I am also very proud of our airport. Thanks to reasonable fares and 53 destinations we can visit friends and family regularly.
Visit flypgd.com to see how vibrant our airport is. Rob’s opponent and the opponent’s letter writers are trying to tarnish his accomplishments again in this election. I want to set a few things straight. Let’s start with additional airlines, being financially responsible, continuing the tremendous growth at and around the airport, and being transparent. Rob has worked diligently and accomplished so much.
