In his recent article in The Daily Sun, Rob Hancik had the opportunity to lay out his vision for the Punta Gorda Airport. Instead, he focused his statement asking demeaning questions and promoting ridiculous conspiracy theories regarding his opponent, Eric Bretan. As Eric’s wife, I would like to respond to these questions and set the record straight.
Why is Eric running and what does he bring to the table? Eric wants the airport to be better to benefit all citizens of Charlotte County. As stated many times in this paper, he has a solid plan to lower airfares, increase destination cities, and add jobs and tax revenue to the county. Eric brings an MBA from Wharton, 15 years of municipal banking, the experience of starting and growing a small business, and leadership roles in many community organizations to the table.
Who is supporting Eric and is there an alliance to privatize the airport? Eric’s supporters include a diverse cross section of Charlotte County residents from doctors to business owners to retired citizens. There is no alliance to sell or privatize the airport. Eric has stated numerous times from the beginning of his campaign that he is against privatizing the airport, and his opponent is well aware of this fact.
I ask you to vote for the candidate who has the experience and vision to make a difference at the airport. Vote Eric Bretan for Airport Authority.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.