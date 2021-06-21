Editor:
F.I.S.H. (Friends in Service Here) is a volunteer service organization which furnishes free transportation, especially for senior citizens.
For several years my husband drove for North Port FISH which served Sarasota County. He was in much demand because his car was convenient for persons with walkers or wheelchairs. In fact one summer he logged 1,500 miles.
Then the tables turned.:
My husband became incapacitated. I phoned FISH. They refused to help me. Why? Because we lived two miles south of the Sarasota County line in Charlotte County.
Good deeds are not always repaid.
Rachel Weishuhn
Port Charlotte
