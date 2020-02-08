Editor:
On Wednesday, Donald Trump once again slithered away from a guilty verdict.
He has escaped the sexual predator accusations (statue of limitations) of a dozen women, dodged charges of tax evasion (“executive privilege”), been declared innocent of Mueller Report findings by his attorney general appointee, and now faces forgiveness for his well-documented bribery of the Ukrainian president. And that’s just the headlines.
Trumpists and Trumpistas: Is this how it feels to “Make America Great Again”? If so, I’m seriously questioning your motives. It appears you’d prefer someone who hires family members and far right cronies — “indictees in waiting” — to run the government while he MC’s his new show, “My Views vs Fake News”.
Right Wingers: You seem perfectly content with a con artist, as long as he appoints conservative justices, safeguards your assault rifles and keeps the bull market — begun under Obama — running, by whatever means necessary.
Not me. I want a President (capital “P”, not Trump’s “small p”) with integrity — not an addictive propagandist. I want a compassionate leader — not a wall builder who puts immigrant children in cages. And I demand an environmental leader who acknowledges that climate change threatens all life on earth, and who implements an action plan we can all support.
I’ll be casting my impeachment vote on Nov. 3, along with what I pray will be the vast majority of Americans — disgusted by Trump’s self-promoting rants and hopeful for a nation united as he departs.
Jeff Gordon
Punta Gorda
