Twas the day before yesterday

When all through the globe

Came a virus so nasty, so deadly, so bold.

We all ran for cover, TP we would hoard.

Hand sanitizer, wipes, Twinkies we scored.

When on TV Dr. Fauci would chatter

Wear your masks. Stay apart. Did we get fatter?

The good doctor shouted and called out the rules:

No movies!

No parties!

No dining inside!

Stay home!

Don’t go out!

Now don’t you be fools!

Too many folks are dying by the score. Too bad!


People still party. Masks are not worn.

Selfish morons they are.

Because of their actions many will mourn

It’s just so damn sad.

But now there’s a vaccine, two, three and more

Right on the horizon to save you and mine.

Oh wow! Oh gee! Call them by name:

Pfizer, Moderna, Astra Zeneca too

And while we’re at it, don’t forget GlaxoSmithKline!

Scram 2020. Let me show you the door.

Enough of you — we’re all saddle sore!

And so I exclaim as you’re kicked out and done

Merry Christmas to all. Welcome 2021!

Susan Tullis

Englewood


