Editor:

Due to your leadership, Mr. President.

Due to your immediate action, Mr. President.

Due to your understanding of the situation, Mr. President.

Because of your personnel choices, Mr. President.

Having complete command of the situation, Mr. President.

Just a sample of the smoke that is being blown around the President by the Vice President.

Because of this we can now dispense with some of the older and less flattering terms such as: butt kisser, brown noser, suck up, etc.

From now on the only thing we have to say is: "don't be a Pence."

This is much classier and kinder.

Harry Thomas

Punta Gorda

