Left the big city up north with all its traffic, cold and snow. The fast pace and always on the go. Goodbye Chicago!
I packed up and left it all behind, for I had found my little piece of paradise, a small town on Charlotte Harbor called Port Charlotte. It had a laid back attitude. Gentle waves, soft white sand beaches and beautiful sunsets. No traffic lights to speak of, only two lane roads for travel to and from. No more rush hours for me in my little piece of paradise.
As the years passed by, I wasn’t the only one looking for a piece of paradise. The word was out and they came by the thousands and mucked it all up. Now the little harbor town is looking more and more like the big cities up the coast. Not much is left of my little piece of paradise. Now I travel on the new four-lane boulevard, from stop light to stop light. The shrimp boats at the dock are no more. They were in the way of the waterfront condos. Captain Bill’s Crab Shack with fresh caught grouper sandwiches was replaced by a high priced specialty coffee emporium.
Bubba's Bait and Tackle was bought up; hook, line and sinker by a national car rental giant. Bubba’s is now a parking lot. Speaking of parking lots, they now charge $1.50 per hour at the beach to watch the sunsets.
My heart sank when they bulldozed the quaint little Sea Breeze Motel to make way for the massive nine-story-tall Sunseeker Resort with no less than 974 rooms on 24 waterfront acres. Not much is left of my little piece of paradise, only memories of what was. You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.
