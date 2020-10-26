Editor:
SHEETS4SHERIFF.COM PLATFORM
1 I will get body cameras and car cameras
2 All tickets and arrests must have video and audio.
3 I will end the war on drugs and pot.
4 I will end policing for profit
5 I will cut the budget
6 No more undercover cars
7 I will end qualified immunity
8 Deputies must get their own liability insurance
9 No more retirement or double dipping
10 I will get rid of the tank
11 No more no-knock SWAT raids
12 No more Marsy's Law hiding who the shooters are
13 I will stop excessive force and killing by using more non-lethan
14 I will give proper jail medical care
15 I will stop illegally over-charging for records requests
16 I will post all internal investigations online
17 I will make a citizens review board
18 I will start the Brady's list of bad cops
19 I will fire bad cops and charge and arrest them
20 I will end warrantless cell phone stingray spying
21 I will allow free speech on all sheriff social media
22 I will be a real constitutional sheriff
23 I will stop using illegal license plate holders
24 I will make it legal to record public officials in a public place again
25 Cops bill of rights is gone. They get the same rights we do.
26 I will stop the illegal list of gun owners
27 I will stop the illegal nepotism
Andrew Sheets
Punta Gorda
