SHEETS4SHERIFF.COM PLATFORM

1 I will get body cameras and car cameras

2 All tickets and arrests must have video and audio.

3 I will end the war on drugs and pot.

4 I will end policing for profit

5 I will cut the budget

6 No more undercover cars

7 I will end qualified immunity

8 Deputies must get their own liability insurance

9 No more retirement or double dipping

10 I will get rid of the tank

11 No more no-knock SWAT raids

12 No more Marsy's Law hiding who the shooters are

13 I will stop excessive force and killing by using more non-lethan

14 I will give proper jail medical care


15 I will stop illegally over-charging for records requests

16 I will post all internal investigations online

17 I will make a citizens review board

18 I will start the Brady's list of bad cops

19 I will fire bad cops and charge and arrest them

20 I will end warrantless cell phone stingray spying

21 I will allow free speech on all sheriff social media

22 I will be a real constitutional sheriff

23 I will stop using illegal license plate holders

24 I will make it legal to record public officials in a public place again

25 Cops bill of rights is gone. They get the same rights we do.

26 I will stop the illegal list of gun owners

27 I will stop the illegal nepotism

Andrew Sheets

Punta Gorda

