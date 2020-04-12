Editor:

This prayer is not for me alone, but for everyone who lives upon the earth. I pray today, dear God, to give us a new birth.

To send down your blessings from above and show your people your mercy and your love.

The tides of sin has fallen upon us all and we are weighed down by our transgressions. Only through your Son, Almighty God, can the chains that bind us be broken, and the light of salvation be seen again in this thy world.

Amen.

Marvin Coad

Port Charlotte

