My sister told me I watch too much fake news and should watch (Laura: Shut-up and dribble. Lou Dobbs: Donald Trump is the greatest president of all-time) yeah that network you all know my sister she's the one that will take the bullet on 5th Avenue.
Friday Tucker Carlson had on some sports dude who was ripping Dr. Fauci saying how stupid he was and couldn't make his mind up on anything. Sports dude was constantly being bleeped as he was explaining his great knowledge of nothing. There was T.C. laughing and agreeing with sports dude instead of defending the brilliant doctor who has served six presidents. Let's see trash mouth, doctor, trash mouth, Dr. Good choice Tuc.
Next our boy Hannity had a pre-recorded interview with the Trumpster himself. The man of "all the people" called Joe Biden "Sleepy Joe" and said he had nicknames for all the democratic nominees. Hannity laughed and said "I know." They giggled like two 12-year-old boys that had found a Playboy magazine.
On Saturday came "Watters World." This guy would make a great stand-up comedian. Ahh 10 p.m. The Greg Guttfeld show. I just found the perfect cast for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" remake. I know I had seen these personalities together somewhere. That's right at Trump's inauguration. So these are the ones my college educated sister wants me to listen to. What do you think people?
Martin N. Bateman
Port Charlotte
