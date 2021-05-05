Editor:
I was late with my song and my story but I enjoyed John Hackworth's column.
Music has always been in my life. From the old Victrola and Dad's Spike Jones and his City Stickers records, to now.
Before World War II, I was a teenager and so was Scot. We were deeply in love. We planned our future and our song at the time was "You Belong To My Heart." Then came the war.
Scot joined the Navy and our song changed to "I'll Walk Alone." Scot became my sailor and went away. It was a long war and when my sailor came home, the world had changed. We had changed.
There was no spark. We went our separate ways.
After all these years, my sailor and our songs hold a special place in my heart.
Today I have another song, Kenny Rogers' "Yesterday, When I Was Young."
Carol Weber
Punta Gorda
