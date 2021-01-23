Editor:
My oldest friend Kirk is an ardent Trump supporter. I often teased him that nothing Trump could do would cause him to temper his support; Kirk never disagreed.
On January 6, Kirk texted me to say that Trump’s invitation to his supporters to come to Washington and be wild and his exhorting the mob to attack the seat of democracy had pushed him over the edge. He strongly opposed Trump’s actions.
Trump lit the fuse years ago. The figurative explosion at the Capitol was the result. Nobody, including Kirk, should have been surprised.
During his 2016 rallies, Trump goaded his supporters to use violence on the press and protesters. He urged cops to rough up suspects.
Trump never criticized the Charlottesville Nazis, proclaiming, “There were good people on both sides.” The murder of a peaceful protester affected his rhetoric and Kirk’s support not one iota.
Trump encouraged border agents to shoot legal asylum seekers and cops to attack peaceful protesters, quickening the burning fuse. Protesters were shoved and beaten off the street for a ridiculous photo op.
Trump lied for months before and after the 2020 election, calling it a fraud and shortening the fuse. When armed anarchists occupied the Michigan statehouse, he cheered them on. When they tried to kidnap the governor, he criticized her.
The fuse met the charge when Trump sent his cult to attack the Capitol and Congress. It was no surprise. Because of his steadfast long-term support for Trump’s recklessness, Kirk shares a bit of responsibility for the assault on democracy.
Johnny Thomas
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.