There's no way I'll ever take down my Trump sign. That would be like admitting the election is over and that Trump lost.
I'm going to white out the 2020 make it a Trump 2024 sign. I'll be the first on my block to show my support for my king in the next election.
I do have one problem. My sign includes Pence. Do I tape over his name or should I paint a hangman's noose around it and join the insurrectionists.
We have the next election all figured out. We have our cult people in almost every state passing bills to make certain that only the the right people vote. We'll find a way to keep out: Democrats, Blacks, Latinos, Jews, people who live in cities and RINO's (what that really means is Republicans not in the cult). Let's see all these people find a way to cast a ballot when they only get four hours to vote and their precincts get moved to Podunk, Kansas.
So to all those loyal Trumpers out there, double down and put two signs in your yard to prove how much you love the Donald.
Charles Goodman
North Port
